Ann Arbor unveils redesigned website for city services

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Locals looking for information about Tree Town will see some recent changes to the City of Ann Arbor website.

The city recently unveiled a new look for the website to streamline how users find content and interact with resources.

Changes were made to improve site navigation, prevent users from becoming overwhelmed, enhance functionality, conform to the city’s brand and to make information more accessible, officials said.

Users can go to needs-specific sections including services, business, featured pages, news, events, government and residents and visitors.

“The city website is a valuable communication tool for visitors, businesses and residents, which is why it has been an important goal for us to improve its design, functionality and usefulness,” said Ann Arbor city administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. in a release. “Due to a tremendous amount of information on the website, users were having trouble finding what they were looking for; and the outdated design was not reflective of Ann Arbor as an innovative and sustainable city,”

Those who don’t know where to look on the new site can use an “I want to“ feature to narrow down how to find the resources they need. The website also offers an overview of city services and a park finder tool.

It has been designed to fit screens of different sizes due to its new mobile-first responsive design, has a more modern looked and conforms to Americans with Disabilities Act design, officials said.

The city used Miller’s Law to make the information on the site more digestible and to improve comprehension and browsing, officials said in a release. Miller’s Law states that humans can only hold a limited amount of information in their short-term memory. It is associated with Princeton University psychology professor George Miller and is used in website design.

Check it out here.