Iowa football player accused of betting on team’s game against Michigan last season

Running back Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines goes up the field for a touchdown during the second half at Kinnick Stadium, on October 1, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A player from last year’s Iowa football team is accused of betting on their game against Michigan.

Reggie Bracy, a defensive back who spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes, made 66 bets on sporting events while underage, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Among the games he bet on were Iowa’s 2022 matchups with Michigan and South Dakota State, Rittenberg reports.

An affidavit detailing the accusations against Bracy and several other Iowa and Iowa State players was filed in Johnson County, Iowa.

Bracy has since transferred to Troy for the 2023 season.

Michigan beat Iowa on Oct. 1 at Kinnick Stadium after jumping out to a 20-0 lead through the first three quarters. The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown and marched down to the goal line to make it interesting midway through the fourth, but the Wolverines ultimately scored with a minute left to put the game out of reach.

Bracy didn’t register any stats in the game. The Iowa athletics website only says he “saw action” against the Wolverines.