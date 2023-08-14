Washtenaw Community College named center of excellence in nursing education

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The nursing program at Washtenaw Community College is one of nine programs across the United States to be honored by the National League for Nursing for its excellence in nursing education.

The Ann Arbor school is the only community college to be recognized this year. Around 120 nurses graduate each year, many of whom either immediately begin their healthcare careers or continue their medical education at the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University.

“This prestigious national designation offers a lifetime career boost for our students. We are honored that the dedication and hard work of WCC’s nursing faculty and staff, along with our exceptional nursing program, are recognized by the National League for Nursing,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca in a release.

The National League for Nursing bestows the title of Centers of Excellence based on faculty development, student learning, professional development, academic progression in nursing and nursing education research.

Students study in teaching hospitals, at clinical sites and with a simulation lab. They can receive an Associate in Applied Science through four different nursing programs.

Get more Ann Arbor news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Sign Me Up!

“Having gone through the nursing program at WCC, I would not expect less than a national excellence recognition,” said program graduate Ana Andrade in a release. “All instructors look for a better way to deliver content and share their knowledge while preparing students for the NCLEX licensure exam and getting students into many different clinical rotations for more practice. As soon as a hospital knows you graduated from WCC, they understand you are well-prepared, with much hands-on experience and theory knowledge,”

Faculty and staff noted that the school offers student support, clinical partnerships with local healthcare providers and a quality education reflective of the school’s commitment to lifelong learning and innovation.

WCC and other “Center of Excellence” schools will be recognized on Saturday, Sept. 30 during the 2023 NLN Education Summit.

Learn more about WCC’s nursing programs here.