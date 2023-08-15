Final Round: Who makes the best sandwich in Ann Arbor?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s a controversial topic in Tree Town: Who makes the best sandwich?

If you’ve been following our Bracket Battle then you know that we started with 16 of Ann Arbor’s best sandwich spots.

After three rounds and more than 1,400 votes, we’re down to the top two: Zingerman’s Delicatessen versus Detroit Street Filling Station.

This is a tough decision. Both places offer wonderful food and use high-quality ingredients in their sandwiches. Both are well-loved by townies and visitors. And both regularly give back to the community.

Here’s a bit about our competitors:

Detroit Street Filling Station

Opened by Phillis Engelbert and Joel Panozzo in 2017, the Filling Station offers vegan food that even the most dedicated meat eater would enjoy.

The Kerrytown restaurant only offers a few sandwiches on its menu, but Google reviewers praised the Raspberry-Basil Grilled Cheese and Tempeh Reuben.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filling Station offered free food to food industry workers impacted by restaurant closures. It continues to provide free groceries to those who call.

Visit the Kerrytown eatery at 300 Detroit St.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

The deli is the flagship location for the Zingerman’s food brand. Opened in 1982 by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, the shop helped spawn a food empire.

Nearly 40 types of sandwiches can be bought at the eatery, along with salads, desserts, sweets, sides and other kinds of groceries. Visitors rave about the deli’s famous Reuben on Google Reviews.

Former president Barack Obama stopped by for a quick bite in 2016 when in town for a speech. In case you were wondering, he had the deli’s #2 Reuben sandwich, a garlic pickle and side of spinach salad.

Stop by the sandwich spot at 422 Detroit St.

Voting closes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday so get those votes in!

Cast your vote here