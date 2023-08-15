Man shot in parking lot of Planet Fitness during physical altercation in Ann Arbor

A man was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness during an altercation in Ann Arbor.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (Aug. 15) at 1:05 p.m. in the 2350 block of West Stadium Blvd.

Officials said they located the 36-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. They provided medical aid before he was transported to an Ann Arbor hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigation revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man in the parking lot.

During the altercation, officials say the 33-year-old man produced a gun and fired two gunshots, hitting the 36-year-old man once in the leg.

Officials say the men, before the incident, did not know each other.

The suspect was later arrested without incident.