Man shot in parking lot of Planet Fitness during physical altercation in Ann Arbor

Both men did not know each other prior to shooting

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness during an altercation in Ann Arbor.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (Aug. 15) at 1:05 p.m. in the 2350 block of West Stadium Blvd.

Officials said they located the 36-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. They provided medical aid before he was transported to an Ann Arbor hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigation revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man in the parking lot.

During the altercation, officials say the 33-year-old man produced a gun and fired two gunshots, hitting the 36-year-old man once in the leg.

Officials say the men, before the incident, did not know each other.

The suspect was later arrested without incident.

