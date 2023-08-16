Get dropped off at the Big House with TheRide’s football season shuttles

Fans tailgating outside Michigan Stadium before the game against Appalachian State on Aug. 30, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Skip the hassle of trying to find a parking spot during football season by using TheRide’s FootballRide shuttle.

The seasonal shuttles offered by Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will run every 20 minutes from five locations around Tree Town.

Shuttles begin two hours before football games, with the last pre-game buses leaving 30 minutes before a game’s start time. Return shuttles will run for about an hour after games end.

Tickets cost $1.50 each way, and can be bought through mobile ticketing apps, including Uber, Transit, Moovit and EZFare, by choosing “FootballRide.” Free and discounted fares are available for seniors, those with disabilities and youths in grades K-12.

Cash payments will be accepted by drivers but exact change is required, TheRide officials said.

MCard, go!Pass and TheRide’s 30-day passes are not accepted on FootballRide.

Buses will drop passengers off near Gate 2 next to Crisler Arena. Fans will then reboard returning shuttles on Stadium Boulevard between Gates 2 and 4.

Here’s where FootballRide shuttles will pick up passengers:

West Shuttle - Wyndham Garden Ann Arbor, Weber’s Ann Arbor, Miller Rd Park and Ride Lot

Downtown Shuttle - Bell Tower Hotel, Graduate Ann Arbor Hotel, Michigan Union, Fletcher Street Parking Structure, Fourth & William Parking Structure, Residence Inn Ann Arbor Downtown, Pizza House on Church Street, Thompson Street Parking Structure

South Shuttle - Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel, Red Roof Inn, Ann Arbor - U-M South, The Kensington Hotel

East Shuttle - Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites

North Shuttle - DoubleTree by Hilton North, Plymouth Rd Park & Ride Lot

TheRide will change its AirRide schedule and detour local bus routes during football games. These include routes 6, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

Changes to routes, schedules and detours can be found at TheRide.org or by calling 734-996-0400.

Passengers are encouraged to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing facemasks, but they are not required.