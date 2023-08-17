This is the best place to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Delicatessen is officially the best sandwich spot in Tree Town according to you, our readers.

The Kerrytown deli dominated during each of the four rounds and has taken the top spot in our Sandwich Bracket Battle.

Voters did not loaf around and cast more than 400 votes for Zingerman’s -- that’s 25% of the total votes cast!

The corner deli is known for its larger-than-life sandwiches and expansive menu.

Here’s a bit about our winner:

Opened in March of 1982 by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, the Kerrytown spot is the flagship location for the Zingerman’s food brand and helped to spawn a food empire.

It offers nearly 40 kinds of sandwiches at its corner deli, along with salads, sides, desserts and sweets. It’s Reuben is well-known in Ann Arbor (and nationally!) and was even tried by former president Barack Obama when he stopped by for a quick bite in 2016.

In addition to sandwiches, Zingerman’s sells an array of vinegars, oils, tinned fish, meats, cheeses, teas, coffee, breads, baked goods, mustards, honeys, pasta, baking supplies and more.

Stop by the sandwich spot at 422 Detroit St.

Here are some mouthwatering photos:

A Zingerman's Reuben with a Northwoods Soda drink. (Zingerman's Delicatessen)

The ChadWink sandwich will be sold every day in September at Zingerman's Deli. (Zingerman's Deli)