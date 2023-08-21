Ann Arbor Public Schools educators ‘extremely distressed’ with board of education over firing of superintendent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Employees at Ann Arbor Public Schools are demanding the Board of Education rescind two motions to remove Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift and reopen the process with more transparency and open communication.

In an open letter, labor unions representing 2,000 employees from the school system expressed being “extremely distressed” by the board’s move during a special Aug. 7 meeting.

At that time, board members voted 4-3 to approve two motions dismissing Swift. The first motion approved issuing a pre-termination without cause notice to Swift that starts a minimum of a two-week period during which the board cannot terminate her. The second motion gave the board’s attorney approval to begin formal negotiations over a separation agreement.

Swift has led the district since 2013.

“The consequences of the school board’s decision to forego transparency are far-reaching. A lack of open communication erodes trust among all stakeholders, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and speculation,” the letter reads, adding that the situation could lead to decreased morale, teacher turnover and “a negative perception of the district’s ability to effectively manage its affairs.”

It notes that administrators, teachers and other school personnel are unclear about the future of the district, job security and of school services, initiatives and curriculum planning.

The 5-page letter alleges that the Aug. 7 meeting goes against the district values of supporting collaborative relations between employees and stakeholders, and against the district’s policies for evaluating staff.

“The last-minute decision to hold a meeting on Monday, August 7 was not transparent and gave the appearance that a last minute, backroom deal was made. The meeting was posted Sunday evening, removed, and then reposted on the school board’s website. The confusion, ambiguity, and lack of forthrightness brought about by these actions have caused concern and anxiety in our community and membership,” the letter reads.

It also called upon the board to share how it came to its decision and its timeline, and references positive evaluations of Swift since 2018.

The letter is signed by the Ann Arbor Education Association, Ann Arbor Administrators Association, Ann Arbor Education Association-Office Professionals, Ann Arbor Education Association-Paraeducators, Association of School and Community Service Administration and American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees -Technical Support Personnel.

Read the letter here: