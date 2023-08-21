Registration opens for annual Monarch Migration festival in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate the yearly Monarch butterfly migration with staff from the Leslie Science & Nature Center on Sept. 10.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit is organizing a festival from 1-4 p.m. with a live butterfly tent, local food trucks, face painting, a butterfly release, partner organizations and educational activities.

Every year more than tens of thousands of Monarch butterflies travel across the United States to winter in Mexico.

Tickets cost $5 each and can be bought in advance online.

Registration is free for children under the age of 2.

During the festival, ticketholders will get a free T-shirt and be able to release their own Monarch butterfly, which can be tracked through Monarch Watch.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Road.