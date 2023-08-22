69º
Man robs Ann Arbor cellphone store in broad daylight, tells workers to ‘have a blessed day’

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced to 8 and a half years in prison

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A T-Mobile store on Feb. 1, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle, 2023 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been sentenced after he robbed an Ann Arbor cellphone store in broad daylight and told the workers to “have a blessed day” on his way out, officials said.

The robbery happened Oct. 10, 2022, at the T-Mobile store in Downtown Ann Arbor, according to authorities.

Deon Bell, 27, of Detroit, is accused of pulling out “what appeared to be a gun” and demanding two employees take him to the store’s safe. He stole about $9,000 worth of smartphones and smartwatches and took $381 from the register, police said.

As he left the store, Bell told the workers to “have a blessed day,” officials said.

The workers had given Bell a decoy phone that allowed police to track him from the store to the place where he resold the phones and watches, federal authorities said.

A federal judge sentenced him Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, to eight and a half years in prison.

“Violence has no place in our community,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “Pulling a gun on people just trying to make a living is a cowardly act, and our office is committed to taking dangerous people off the streets.”

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

