No injuries reported after car plows into Ann Arbor Subway

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Subway on the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard and knocked over a light pole just after 1:40 p.m. on Monday.
Ann Arbor Police Department officials said on social media that the driver of the vehicle was not injured but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The Ann Arbor Fire Department said that there were no customers and only two employees in the restaurant.
No one was injured, officials said.
Below are photos of the incident: