No injuries reported after car plows into Ann Arbor Subway

A car crashed into the Subway on the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor, Michigan, around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Subway on the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard and knocked over a light pole just after 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

Ann Arbor Police Department officials said on social media that the driver of the vehicle was not injured but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said that there were no customers and only two employees in the restaurant.

No one was injured, officials said.

Below are photos of the incident:

A car crashed into the Subway on the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor, Michigan, around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)