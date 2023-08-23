Homophobic graffiti on street in front of Jewish Resource Center reported to Ann Arbor police

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Homophobic graffiti placed on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center has been reported to Ann Arbor police.

The organization is located near the University of Michigan campus and provides support to students seeking to stay involved or become involved in Judaism.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono released a statement stating that “the Jewish Resource Center is an important and valued part of our campus community.”

Ono said this is the second act of vandalism at a Jewish-centered location in the past three months.

University of Michigan president released the following statement to the campus community on Wednesday, Aug. 23:

“We are aware of the homophobic graffiti that has been reported to Ann Arbor Police on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center, an organization located near our campus that provides support to students seeking to stay involved or become involved in Judaism. The Jewish Resource Center is an important and valued part of our campus community.

“This is the second act of vandalism at a Jewish-centered location in the past three months. We strongly denounce this act of vandalism and all antisemitic acts. These incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our community.

We are proud of our thriving Jewish life in Ann Arbor and on our campus. We offer our full support to any affected University of Michigan students through our Campus Climate Support program in the Dean of Students Office and the Spectrum Center.”