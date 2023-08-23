67º
Join Insider

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan president agrees to support unarmed, non-police emergency response program

President’s support contingent on contract being reached between university, GEO

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, University of Michigan
University of Michigan (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan president has agreed to publicly support the creation of an unarmed, non-police emergency response program for members of the university.

President Santa Ono agreed last week to support the creation of “an unarmed, non-police emergency response program available to members of the U-M community.” The agreement is part of a settlement with the Graduate Employees’ Organization. According to a press release from the union, this would likely be the first initiative of its kind at any higher education institution.

The city of Ann Arbor is also moving to implement a non-police crisis response program. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 14 for a program that would be separate from the Ann Arbor Police Department.

According to the press release, in an email sent to GEO President Jared Eno on Aug. 17, a university representative said that Ono’s support would be for a program “informed by what the City of Ann Arbor is putting into place.”

Eno shared a letter from community and campus organizations that outlines four criteria that they feel the program should meet. They want it to be fully funded, community-led, non-coercive, and independent from the Division of Public Safety and Security.

Ono’s commitment was contingent on a new contract being reached between the University and GEO. A tentative agreement was signed on Tuesday.

GEO members are expected to vote on whether to ratify the deal before Friday, Aug. 25.

Read the letter below

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter