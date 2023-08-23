University of Michigan president agrees to support unarmed, non-police emergency response program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan president has agreed to publicly support the creation of an unarmed, non-police emergency response program for members of the university.

President Santa Ono agreed last week to support the creation of “an unarmed, non-police emergency response program available to members of the U-M community.” The agreement is part of a settlement with the Graduate Employees’ Organization. According to a press release from the union, this would likely be the first initiative of its kind at any higher education institution.

The city of Ann Arbor is also moving to implement a non-police crisis response program. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 14 for a program that would be separate from the Ann Arbor Police Department.

According to the press release, in an email sent to GEO President Jared Eno on Aug. 17, a university representative said that Ono’s support would be for a program “informed by what the City of Ann Arbor is putting into place.”

Eno shared a letter from community and campus organizations that outlines four criteria that they feel the program should meet. They want it to be fully funded, community-led, non-coercive, and independent from the Division of Public Safety and Security.

Ono’s commitment was contingent on a new contract being reached between the University and GEO. A tentative agreement was signed on Tuesday.

GEO members are expected to vote on whether to ratify the deal before Friday, Aug. 25.

