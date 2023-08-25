Ann Arbor’s Briarwood mall offering RV parking for football fans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wolverines fans can now park their recreational vehicles and tailgate at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall for the second year.

The mall, at 100 Briarwood Cir., is partnering with EZ Parking Detroit and Park N Party to offer parking lot reservations for each of the seven Michigan home games.

“We’re thrilled to offer college football fans a safe, convenient and friendly place to park and stay while they’re in Ann Arbor to cheer on their team,” said Briarwood Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development Natalie Watson. “We heard such positive feedback from RVers last year and are proud to continue to serve as a valuable resource and partner to the Ann Arbor community and those visiting Ann Arbor!”

The mall is 1.5 miles from the Michigan Stadium and is close to the Kensington Hotel -- a pick-up/drop-off spot for TheRide’s FootballRide shuttles.

Read: Get dropped off at the Big House with TheRide’s football season shuttles

RVs up to 45 feet long can be parked in the Briarwood lots from 6 p.m. on Fridays to noon on Sundays.

Reservations range in cost from $350-$450 depending on RV size and the date, and include coupon books with discounts to mall stores and eateries.

Reserve RV parking here, by calling 888-926-7275 or by sending an email to support@parknparty.com.

Parking is available for the following Wolverines games: