‘Free Harbaugh’: Michigan football honors coach in multitude of ways during victory over ECU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines honored head coach Jim Harbaugh in a multitude of ways during their 30-3 victory against the Eastern Carolina Pirates Saturday afternoon at the Big House.

Before and after the game, starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy wore a “Free Harbaugh” No. 4 shirt backward to show solidarity as he is serving a three-game school-imposed suspension by the university over minor recruiting violations.

“I just want my coach back, said McCarthy to the media.

In a show of support, McCarthy had himself a day as he completed 26-30 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with an 86.7 completion percentage, which was the second highest in Michigan football history behind Elvis Grbac’s record-setting day in 1991 against Notre Dame where he completed 20-22 passes for a 90.9 completion percentage.

In the first half, he completed 15 consecutive passes, which is the most in a row since 2015.

No. 1 wide receiver Roman Wilson, who was the recipient of those three touchdowns, caught six passes for 78 yards for his historic day as he became the first receiver to catch three touchdowns in a single game since Nico Collins did it back in 2019 vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.

Other examples of the players honoring their leader, who reports say were watching the game at offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore’s home, who too was serving a one-game suspension, was during their second drive of the game.

The men in maize lined up in the train formation, which Harbaugh installed in the playbook during his early days as the program’s coach before hiking the ball.

“That was definitely a tribute to coach Harbaugh,” said Blake Corum. “I think he did that when he first got here back in 2015-16, so we just wanted to tribute him in some way.”

At one point, the crowd was confused as to why the team held up four fingers as it wasn’t fourth down, but it was another nod to Harbaugh’s jersey number during his playing days.

“I’m not going to lie to you, something was missing today, and it was definitely him,” McCarthy said. “He has this presence that it’s all about winning, competing, and pushing through—the little things like the pregame speech.”

McCarthy continued:

“It really sucked going out there in the first game and him not being out there because he put as much blood, sweat, and tears into this as much as we did, and it’s unfortunate, but we know we get him back in week four and he’s going to be hungrier than ever.”

Corum looked spry in his return as he toted the rock 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The explosiveness was there; he showed burst up and down the field for two chunk plays, one being a 36-yard scamper and the other being a 21-yard run.

“Before the game, I text coach to play as hard as you can and as fast as you can and don’t worry,” Corum said, which is what Harbaugh tells them before each game. “I missed hearing that, and it kind of gets me pumped up, and I’d say, ‘We got you, coach,’ and he’d say, ‘I know you do.’”

The aerial and ground attacks racked up 402 total yards, with 280 coming through the air and 122 from the ground while possessing the ball for over 33 minutes and accounting for 26 first downs.

On the defensive side of the ball was the same dominance as the Wolverines held ECU to 235 total yards with 132 coming through the air and 103 from the ground while holding them to only 12 first downs in over 26 minutes of possession.

With both sides of the ball clicking on all cylinders, the No. 2 ranked Wolverines were able to add to their current home game winning streak, which currently sits at 16 consecutive dating back to the 2021 season.

Lester Family Football Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter did one heck of a job calling an almost clean game to lead the men in maize to their first victory of the season.

“We’re one and zero,” said Minter. “That’s all we were after. Just winning the next game and now we’re on to winning the next. So whoever it is coming in, they’re up next.”

“I can’t wait to pass it over to coach Jay (Harbaugh) and coach (Mike) Hart and let them be the head coach next week. I think it’s an awesome thing, and I really appreciate you guys for all of your support, and man, I’m so happy we got this for coach Harbaugh.”

Let’s see if the streak can continue next week as Michigan will host the UNLV Running Rebels in the Big House at 3:30 p.m.

Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach Jay Harbaugh will coach the first half, and Running Backs Coach/Michigan legend Mike Hart will coach the second half.

