Nonprofit hosting week-long festival about housing in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join other community members in learning about Tree Town’s housing situation and history during a week-long festival.

House Party will kick off its inaugural event Tuesday through conversations with City of Ann Arbor staff at Cahoots at 206 E. Huron St.

Educational talks, activities, meetings, workshops and an open house will discuss housing in Ann Arbor and “the broader trends that led us here,” said organizers from Do Good Work, a nonprofit putting on the festival. Topics will include housing conditions, planning policies, renters’ rights and more.

“There are so many ideas and discussions around housing, it seemed useful to bring them all together in a fun and accessible way for more of the community to join in to learn and share,” said Do Good Work Executive Director Lisa Sauve. “Ann Arbor’s comprehensive planning process is also kicking off soon, so this feels like an ideal time to spark some early conversation we might be able to share with them.”

House Party’s free events will take place throughout the city and virtually through Sunday.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 8:30-10 a.m. | Coffee + Conversation @ Cahoots Noon-1:30 p.m. | EA2 Community Land Trust Lunch & Learn @ StudioStudio Noon-1:30 p.m. | History to Present: Race & Housing in Ann Arbor | Virtual 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Ann Arbor Park(ing) Day @ parking spots around downtown Ann Arbor 10-11 a.m. | Housing Myths and Musts with Neighborhood Institute @ Liberty Research Annex 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | ADU* Open House Tour @ Old Westside Downtown Ann Arbor 7-8:30 p.m. | A2 Planning Commission - Working Sessions | Virtual 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Student-led Engagement Sessions @ Liberty Research Annex 6:30-8 p.m. | A2 Housing and Human Services Advisory Board Meeting | Virtual Noon-3 p.m. | U-M Collective for Equitable Housing: Workshop @ Liberty Research Annex 5-8 p.m. | House Party Wrap-Up Bash @ HOMES Brewery

Scheduled events are not part of a formal city effort but grassroots organizers will share outcomes for review.

Community members can get involved by sharing their own stories of housing in Ann Arbor, which will be shared with the city and archived by the Ann Arbor District Library.

Resident stories may also end up in Housezine, a 4-issue zine that will be released daily during House Party at Vault of Midnight on Main Street.

Although House Party events and activities are free, some require advance registration through the Do Good Work website here.