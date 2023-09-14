Alum John Hoyns commits $20M to University of Michigan Law School for annual scholarships

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Alumnus John Hoyns has committed $20 million to the University of Michigan Law School to fund annual scholarships.

The gift is among the largest in the law school’s history. The scholarships will prioritize students with financial need, according to a press release.

The John K. Hoyns Scholarship Fund will establish the Hoyns Scholars program. Students who receive the scholarship, will be awarded the cost of tuition and all associated expenses -- including living costs -- for however long they’re at the law school.

“My gift will be applied to law students lowest on the economic ladder who, even if their family is able to make some financial contribution, still can’t afford the Law School without incurring significant debt,” Hoyns said.

Hoyns graduated in 1979 and has given each year to the law school for more than four decades. His previous gifts include a $150,000 commitment in honor of his 40th class reunion. Hoyns said he established the new scholarship fund because he understands the impact financial support can have on a student’s education.

“When I arrived at the Law Quad as a first-year student, it was surprising to see how much more demanding law school is than college,” he said. “Thanks to the generosity of Michigan, I was given a full scholarship. I’ve always felt that the Law School and the scholarships granted to me were critical to my success as a lawyer. I wanted to provide the same opportunity to others.”

After he graduated, Hoyns joined the New York office of Hughes Hubbard & Reed as a corporate generalist before focusing his practice on the aviation industry. Hoyns has represented United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Republic Airways, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, and others.

He served as chair of the Hughes Hubbard’s corporate department and of its aviation group for many years. He retired in 2022 after more than 40 years with the firm.

“We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity of John’s gift,” said Mark D. West, the David A. Breach Dean of Law and Nippon Life Professor of Law. “John will provide critical support to scores of students for generations to come, ensuring that the enduring value of a Michigan Law education is more accessible to our incredibly talented students.”