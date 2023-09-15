Concordia University offers flexible graduate programs at Ann Arbor campus

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The business school at Concordia University Ann Arbor aims to make its graduate programs flexible and more feasible for today’s working professionals.

Programs are designed to fit the busy schedules of students living and working in a fast-paced, full-scheduled world by offering online courses that include online discussions, project work with fellow students, and interactions with professors. But if online courses don’t fit, the university offers in-person courses on its Ann Arbor campus.

Graduate business programs are open to individuals who already possess a bachelor’s degree, and do not require a GMAT or GRE test score. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Concordia officials said almost all courses are offered in eight-week sessions, which potential graduate students can start at the beginning of any new session during the calendar year.

“This transformative journey has molded me into a principled and compassionate professional, ready to embrace future challenges with enthusiasm and conviction,” said Hannah Rodrigues, a current CUAA Accountancy student.

Here’s which business graduate programs are offered:

Master of Science in Accountancy

An online program that is aligned with the CPA curriculum. Coursework utilizes materials that will be on the CPA exam, and help develop analytical skillsets.

Master of Business Administration

This program is offered online or in-person. Students can find the format that works best for them and can switch the format from course to course to better fit their learning needs and schedule. The MBA has 14 concentrations allowing students to specialize in areas they are most interested in.

Master of Science in Business Analytics

Students can personalize their experiences by taking classes either online or in person. They can learn to utilize dynamic data to impact an organization’s performance and learn how to communicate with key decision-makers. Students can advance their skill sets in one of five areas of business analytics to fit their future career path.

Master of Science in Leadership

The online or on-campus program offers benefits to more than business-minded individuals. It offers courses to help serve leaders in the military, non-profits, faith-based organizations, and more. Leadership is explored at many levels; self, relational, and organizational, so that students can develop into inspiring and influential leaders. This program only offers two start dates, fall and spring.

