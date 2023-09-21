Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ to visit Ann Arbor during national tour

A photo of Little Amal in Toronto.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – “Little Amal,” a 12-foot puppet, is stopping at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market and downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday during her walk across the United States.

The partly-animatronic puppet has become an international symbol of refugees and human rights, and is based on a 10-year-old Syrian girl who visited New York City.

She is visiting more than 35 cities as she “walks” 6,000 miles and meets with communities that are disenfranchised peoples or displaced. The tour aims to encourage discussions on the country’s history as a refuge for those in need and its current struggles with immigration.

Get more Ann Arbor news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Sign Me Up!

Little Amal’s visit is organized by Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Ann Arbor District Library, the University of Michigan Museum of Art, U-M Arts Initiative and U-M School of Music, Theater & Dance.

Community members can walk with the puppet at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., at two locations.

Here are the details:

Afternoon walk

Gathering starts at 3 p.m. for a 3:30 p.m. walk.

Meeting point: South side of North University Ave at Thayer Street

Walking to the University of Michigan Museum of Art

Evening walk

Gathering starts at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. walk.

Meeting point: 315 Detroit St., Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown

Walking to the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch

Learn more about Amal Walks Across America’s Ann Arbor event here.