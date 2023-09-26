4 Ann Arbor spots where you can caffeinate on National Coffee Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Friday is National Coffee Day -- aka the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a cup at one of Ann Arbor’s many coffee shops and cafes.

Around 80 percent of coffee-drinking Americans consume at least two cups of rocket fuel per day while at home, according to Statistica.

If you’re in Tree Town, the options are nearly endless with cafes in most areas of the city. There are townie favorites like Comet Coffee and Roos Roast, and newcomers to the scene like Bitty & Beau’s and Socotra Coffee House.

Grab a cup at one of these four spots (or try all four!)

19 DRIPS

Locally owned and operated, 19 Drips splashed onto Ann Arbor’s coffee scene in 2019 when it became one of the few cafes on the city’s west side. It introduced Tree Town to Yemeni coffee and grew enough to expand into a second location on Jackson Avenue.

Although its first location on Liberty Street has closed, you can grab coffee from its extensive menu (and try some food) at 2891 Jackson Ave.

BITTY & BEAU’S

Located right on Main Street, Bitty & Beau’s offers coffee and espresso drinks, sweet treats and some very cool merch. The shop encourages compassion and has a mission to advocate for the inclusion of those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The North Carolina-based mom-and-pop coffee chain opened its Ann Arbor shop in late 2022.

SOCOTRA COFFEE HOUSE

Tree Town’s newest coffee spot has quickly become known for its range of Middle Eastern coffees and pastries. Like 19 Drips, it offers Yemeni coffee and has a selection of Turkish and Saudi coffees made with cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

Its name, “Socotra,” is the name of an island in Yemen, which is reflected by the cafe’s painted decor and signage. Find it at 3130 Packard St.

MISFIT SOCIETY COFFEE CLUB

According to its website the new downtown cafe is “a place for misfits, outcasts, savants, artists, prodigies, freaks, underdogs, and pretty much everyone in-between.”

It opened earlier in 2023 on E. University Ave. and offers coffee “standards” -- pour-over, cortado, Americano, etc. -- made with locally roasted beans, specialty lattes, pastries and breakfast burritos.