Ann Arbor humane society investigating after 17 cats left in parking lot

Two of the 17 cats found allegedly abandoned in a parking lot.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) officials are investigating why 17 cats were allegedly abandoned in a parking lot near the Owl Creek Apartments in north Ann Arbor.

The cats range in age from five months to five years old and have various health problems including severe eye issues and skin conditions, HSHV officials said.

“Our primary concern is the welfare of these sweet, beautiful kitties who have endured so much,” said CEO and president Tanya Hilgendorf. “Abandoning animals is not only illegal but also inhumane. We are very grateful to all the caring people who look out for innocent animals.”

The cats are being treated for their health problems and will be put up for adoption, officials said.

The nonprofit animal shelter opened an investigation into the abandonment of the 17 cats and a potential ongoing hoarding situation.

Anyone with information about the cats should call the HSHV Cruelty & Rescue team at 734-661-3512 or file a report online.

HSHV offers several resources for pet owners experiencing financial troubles or housing insecurity, including a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, pet food pantry, emergency shelter and behavioral help.

Abandoning, abusing and mistreating animals is illegal in Michigan per the state’s penal code.

Owl Creek Apartments is at 3400 Nixon Rd.