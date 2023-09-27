Briarwood Mall celebrating 50 years of business in Ann Arbor this weekend

The center court in Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate five decades of shopping at Briarwood Mall on Saturday with giveaways, selfies and free swag.

The mall, at 100 Briarwood Cir., will host a birthday bash from 1-4 p.m.

Live music will be performed by Ann Arbor-based record label and music production studio, Better From Here Music.

There will be a memory wall and timeline highlighting momentous occasions, like its 2010 Boo Bash, the 2013 renovation or the Color Vibe 5K. Attendees can see Briarwood’s long history, starting when it opened in 1973 through the present day.

The mall currently has 14 eateries and 85 shops spread across its massive footprint, according to its website. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn about Briatwood’s history through this virtual timeline.