Love tech? Here are highlights from this year’s a2Tech360 week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Innovation enthusiasts, tech aficionados and industry leaders converged in Ann Arbor for the annual a2Tech360 series of events, which celebrated both innovation and community spirit in the region.

Produced by Ann Arbor SPARK with the support of the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Authority (LDFA), a2Tech360 brought together a diverse array of participants at events that encouraged a broad spectrum of community involvement.

This year’s event lineup was comprised of 18 diverse events between Sept. 14-22 that took place at venues in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Ann Arbor SPARK officials said a2Tech360′s success was only possible through the generous support of sponsors who recognized the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration in the Ann Arbor region.

Here were some highlights:

Invest360

This event kicked off the a2Tech360 week on Sept. 15 with $200,000 awarded to promising startups. Tech innovators from the Ann Arbor region gathered at the University of Michigan Golf Course clubhouse, where the spotlight shone on leading tech pioneers.

JustAir Solutions won the People’s Choice award and impressed both attendees and judges with its innovative approach to air quality monitoring and pollution mitigation, securing a total $100,000 prize. Repela Tech and Curio Genomics each took home $50,000 as winners of the mobility and life science categories.

FastTrack Awards

Nineteen thriving gazelle companies were honored at the 25th Annual FastTrack Awards. This event, sponsored by Rehmann and Northstar Bank, recognized the remarkable growth and success of local businesses and highlighted the impressive resilience and innovation flourishing within the Ann Arbor business community.

Ann-Arbor startup DocNetwork celebrated its eighth FastTrack. View all of the awardee videos here.

Michigan Angel Summit

The Michigan Angel Summit brought together angel investors and entrepreneurs for insightful discussions and networking. This event, supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), highlighted the region’s robust investment ecosystem, fostering partnerships that drive innovation and growth. It featured a dynamic agenda of keynote speakers, company pitches and dynamic panel discussions.

Women in Tech

The sold-out Women in Tech event underscored the significance of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry, highlighting the contributions of women in technology while inspiring future leaders. It hosted panel discussions, resource tables, breakout sessions, and countless networking opportunities that facilitated meaningful conversations and connections.

Mobility Summit:

This cornerstone event in the a2Tech360 lineup was marked by a keynote address from Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and an engaging fireside chat with Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson.

The agenda offered a comprehensive approach to an array of critical topics, including leading advanced aerial mobility in Michigan, exploring accessibility opportunities and challenges, addressing mobility and equity at a local leadership level and fostering connections in the mobility ecosystems of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Tech Talk

Held at the iconic Michigan Theater, Tech Talk unveiled a new format featuring a curated group of four influential speakers offering unique perspectives on shattering metaphorical ceilings, entrepreneurial journeys, start-up investment and the transformative implications of the gig economy on the future of work.

A food-forward networking reception provided attendees with the opportunity to forge meaningful connections, enhancing the overall experience of the evening.

Tech Trek

Tech Trek wrapped up the week as a dynamic showcase of the region’s thriving tech ecosystem. More than 50 companies gathered in a street-fair style event, offering attendees a firsthand glimpse into the cutting-edge innovations taking place in Ann Arbor. FreightVerify, AdAdapted at Cahoots, and University of Michigan’s new Center of Innovation all welcomed trekkers into their offices.

Partner Events

Partner events added enriching experiences during a2Tech360 and helped to foster a collaborative ecosystem of technology enthusiasts, professionals, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and students. Experiences included the Third Place MusicFest, and AI and sound demonstrations by the Ann Arbor Film Festival and Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

The YpsiTasty Grub Crawl and the A2Zero Green Fair encouraged the community to engage with local businesses and sustainable practices, fostering a sense of connectivity and responsibility. Meanwhile, the A2BioSocial, New Enterprise Forum, and Entre-SLAM events offered platforms for entrepreneurial growth and artistic expression.

Ann Arbor SPARK officials said these events played a vital role in bringing together diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and industry expertise while also contributing to knowledge sharing and networking opportunities.

a2Tech360 participants left the event series with new insights, connections and a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of innovation in the Ann Arbor region.

Find more information at a2Tech360.com.