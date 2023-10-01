Michigan football imposes its will in first road matchup against Cornhuskers to remain undefeated

Michigan's Kalel Mullings, right, outruns a tackle by Nebraska's Koby Bretz to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines imposed their will during their first road matchup of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 45-7 victory to remain undefeated.

Michigan came out the gates on fire as they scored touchdowns on four of their first five possession Saturday (Sept. 30), taking a 28-0 halftime lead.

Offense

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy was prolific early and often as he completed 9-12 passes for 116 yards, two touchdowns of 20 yards or more, and one touchdown with his legs to put the game away.

“It’s the ultimate test for us to win on the road in a hostile environment as we don’t have guys rooting for us,” said McCarthy. “With everything we put in this offseason, nothing is going to phase us.”

McCarthy finished the day completing 12-16 passes for 156 yards, but his Heisman-like performance was on full display as he hit wide receiver Roman Wilson for both scores while using his playmaking skills.

Wilson finished the day with four receptions for 58, but the chemistry he and McCarthy have is unmatched. The first touchdown he caught came on the game’s first drive as he Mossed defensive back Isaac Gifford while catching and trapping the ball on the defender’s back before tapping the end zone to stay in bounds.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - SEPTEMBER 30: Roman Wilson (R) #1 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a touchdown pass against Isaac Gifford #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Wilson, who now leads the nation with eight touchdowns, his second score came during a scramble drill by McCarthy rolling out to his left and completing another dime to the senior receiver once again on the back of the end zone.

Along with McCarthy’s 30 rushing yards came the usual rushing attack that you’d expect from the Wolverines as Blake Corum led the team in rushing and carries, toting the rock 16 times for 74 yards and one score for the 40th score of his Michigan career.

Corum is now one touchdown away from thing Michigan legend and current backs coach Mike Hart (41 career touchdowns) for fourth all-time.

Donovan Edwards carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards, but it was the big run Kalel Mullings that simmered down the raucous of the crowd with a 20-yard touchdown. The senior running back chipped in five carries for 43 yards.

“It’s amazing, and it’s effortless, especially with that run game and with the offensive line playing like they do week in and out,” McCarthy said. “I have the most fun that I could possibly have, and I’m grateful to be on this football team. The corn was buttery and sweet.”

Nebraska came into the matchup leading the nation in run defense, rushing yards allowed per game, and yards per carry allowed, but the Wolverines totaled 436 yards with 249 coming from the ground and 187 coming through the air, but their defense took center stage.

Defense

The Wolverines had vital contributions on both sides of the ball, but their defense set the tone as they nearly conquered their first shutout of the season.

After the offense went out and scored during their opening drive of the game, the Wolverines defense said, “Anything you can do, we can do better,” as they got an early turnover during the Cornhuskers first drive of the game, thanks to a tipped pass by Braiden McGregor which landed in the hands of sophomore defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.

Michigan's Kenneth Grant, center, intercepts a deflected pass from Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, top right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Josaiah Stewart and Keon Sabb led the team in total tackles with five, but Stewart was eating corn all day as he had two of the team’s four sacks.

Michigan held the Cornhuskers to 305 total yards, with 199 coming through the air and 106 coming from the ground.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said getting a win on the road in a hostile environment was essential.

“It was really good as our guys focused on the football today as it was important to come here and get this win,” said Harbaugh. “I thought our guys played a great game, four quarters worth.”

The defense of the men in maize has yet to give up more than seven points to opponents through five games. That type of performance could lead to a jump ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs in the polls.

The victory was Michigan’s 17th straight against a Big Ten opponent. They improved to 5-0 to start the season for the third year in a row, which is their longest streak since 1970-1973.

Michigan has yet to give up more than seven points this season while scoring 30 or more points, tying the 1979 Alabama Crimson Tide and the 1993 Florida State Seminoles at five consecutive.

The high-powered Wolverines will look to continue their streaks in week six as they hit the road again as they’ll take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday (Oct. 7) at 7 p.m. on NBC.