Ann Arbor District Library welcomes small press superstars at comic arts festival

The 2020 Sustainable Ann Arbor forums will all take place at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join authors, graphic novelists and comic artists on Saturday for a new take on the annual Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival.

A2CAF Small + Indie Press will highlight talent from the small press comic publishing industry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The one-day event, in partnership with Athenaeum Comic Art., will have talks and book signings with award-winning creators Jaime Hernandez (Love and Rockets), Jillian Tamaki (SuperMutant Magic Academy) and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me).

You've got mail! 📥 Get more A2 news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Click Me!

There will be dozens of exhibitors in the downtown library’s lobby showing off their art, a discussion about publishing and an expert panel on LGBTQ+ representation in comics. Local creators slated to attend include Anne Haddox, Emma Jayne, and Nick Stellanova.

Ann Arbor’s leading comic book shop, Vault of Midnight, will be onsite selling books by the headlining creators.

The event is not intended for children due to the content of some independently published books, officials said.

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library is at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Find moree details at aadl.org/a2cafsip.