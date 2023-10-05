Full list of Michigan football’s opponents for 2024-2026, conference matchups for 2027-2028

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is a full list of Michigan football’s opponents for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, as well as the Big Ten matchups for 2027 and 2028.
There are no dates for the Big Ten games, as of the Oct. 5, 2023, release date.
2024 schedule
Known dates:
- Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State
- Sept. 7: vs. Texas
- Sept. 14: vs. Arkansas State
Big Ten games:
- vs. Michigan State
- vs. Minnesota
- vs. Northwestern
- vs. Oregon
- vs. USC
- at Ohio State
- at Washington
- at Indiana
- at Illinois
2025 schedule
Known dates:
- Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
- Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
- Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
Big Ten games:
- vs. Ohio State
- vs. Wisconsin
- vs. Washington
- vs. Purdue
- at Michigan State
- at USC
- at Nebraska
- at Maryland
- at Northwestern
2026 schedule
Known dates:
- Sept. 5: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma
- Sept. 19: vs. UTEP
Big Ten games:
- vs. Michigan State
- vs. Penn State
- vs. UCLA
- vs. Iowa
- vs. Indiana
- at Ohio State
- at Oregon
- at Minnesota
- at Rutgers
2027 Big Ten matchups (and Texas)
Known date:
- Sept. 11: at Texas
Big Ten games:
- vs. Ohio State
- vs. Oregon
- vs. Rutgers
- vs. Illinoia
- at Michigan State
- at Penn State
- at Iowa
- at UCLA
- at Indiana
2028 Big Ten matchups
Big Ten games:
- vs. Michigan State
- vs. USC
- vs. Nebraska
- vs. Maryland
- vs. Northwestern
- at Ohio State
- at Wisconsin
- at Washington
- at Purdue