Full list of Michigan football’s opponents for 2024-2026, conference matchups for 2027-2028

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is a full list of Michigan football’s opponents for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, as well as the Big Ten matchups for 2027 and 2028.

There are no dates for the Big Ten games, as of the Oct. 5, 2023, release date.

2024 schedule

Known dates:

Aug. 31 : vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7 : vs. Texas

Sept. 14: vs. Arkansas State

Big Ten games:

vs. Michigan State

vs. Minnesota

vs. Northwestern

vs. Oregon

vs. USC

at Ohio State

at Washington

at Indiana

at Illinois

2025 schedule

Known dates:

Aug. 30 : vs. New Mexico

Sept. 6 : at Oklahoma

Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

Big Ten games:

vs. Ohio State

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Washington

vs. Purdue

at Michigan State

at USC

at Nebraska

at Maryland

at Northwestern

2026 schedule

Known dates:

Sept. 5 : vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 12 : vs. Oklahoma

Sept. 19: vs. UTEP

Big Ten games:

vs. Michigan State

vs. Penn State

vs. UCLA

vs. Iowa

vs. Indiana

at Ohio State

at Oregon

at Minnesota

at Rutgers

2027 Big Ten matchups (and Texas)

Known date:

Sept. 11: at Texas

Big Ten games:

vs. Ohio State

vs. Oregon

vs. Rutgers

vs. Illinoia

at Michigan State

at Penn State

at Iowa

at UCLA

at Indiana

2028 Big Ten matchups

Big Ten games: