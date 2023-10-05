69º
Full list of Michigan football’s opponents for 2024-2026, conference matchups for 2027-2028

New conference schedules revealed as Big Ten expands to 18 teams

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Trente Jones #53 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is a full list of Michigan football’s opponents for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, as well as the Big Ten matchups for 2027 and 2028.

There are no dates for the Big Ten games, as of the Oct. 5, 2023, release date.

2024 schedule

Known dates:

  • Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State
  • Sept. 7: vs. Texas
  • Sept. 14: vs. Arkansas State

Big Ten games:

  • vs. Michigan State
  • vs. Minnesota
  • vs. Northwestern
  • vs. Oregon
  • vs. USC
  • at Ohio State
  • at Washington
  • at Indiana
  • at Illinois

2025 schedule

Known dates:

  • Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
  • Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

Big Ten games:

  • vs. Ohio State
  • vs. Wisconsin
  • vs. Washington
  • vs. Purdue
  • at Michigan State
  • at USC
  • at Nebraska
  • at Maryland
  • at Northwestern

2026 schedule

Known dates:

  • Sept. 5: vs. Western Michigan
  • Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma
  • Sept. 19: vs. UTEP

Big Ten games:

  • vs. Michigan State
  • vs. Penn State
  • vs. UCLA
  • vs. Iowa
  • vs. Indiana
  • at Ohio State
  • at Oregon
  • at Minnesota
  • at Rutgers

2027 Big Ten matchups (and Texas)

Known date:

  • Sept. 11: at Texas

Big Ten games:

  • vs. Ohio State
  • vs. Oregon
  • vs. Rutgers
  • vs. Illinoia
  • at Michigan State
  • at Penn State
  • at Iowa
  • at UCLA
  • at Indiana

2028 Big Ten matchups

Big Ten games:

  • vs. Michigan State
  • vs. USC
  • vs. Nebraska
  • vs. Maryland
  • vs. Northwestern
  • at Ohio State
  • at Wisconsin
  • at Washington
  • at Purdue

