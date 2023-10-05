Here are the 12 matchups on Michigan football’s daunting (but fun) 2024 schedule

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) breaks away from Washington defensive back Alex Cook (5) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football revealed the 12 teams it will play next season in what appears to be a daunting (but also fun!) schedule in the new-look Big Ten.

For the past two seasons, Michigan’s schedule has lacked big-time matchups early in the season, but that certainly won’t be the case for the 2024 team.

Non-conference games

We already knew Michigan’s three non-conference opponents:

Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7: vs. Texas

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State

Although all three games are in Ann Arbor, this is a much more difficult non-conference schedule for the Wolverines. Texas could very well be coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance, and both Fresno State and Arkansas State are respected Group of Five programs.

Will Quinn Ewers stay for another season at Texas, or are Michigan fans about to get a live look at mega-prospect Arch Manning?

Big Ten home games

Michigan will also get five conference home games next season, for a total of eight home games overall. There aren’t specific dates for these matchups yet, but here are the Big Ten teams that will come to the Big House:

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

USC

Not only does Michigan host in-state rival MSU, but it also brings two iconic brands to town in Oregon and USC. Both teams will be in the Big Ten for the first time and likely breaking in new quarterbacks, assuming Heisman Trophy contenders Caleb Williams and Bo Nix go pro.

Big Ten road games

Michigan only has to go on the road four times next season, but two of those games come against current college football powers:

Ohio State

Washington

Indiana

Illinois

Ohio State and Washington are both in the running for a College Football Playoff spot this season, and although Michael Penix will move on to the NFL before next year’s matchup, Washington should be a tough road test.

As always, Ohio State will be the toughest game of the season.