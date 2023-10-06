4 spooky Halloween events happening around Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Spooky season is official here and there are plenty of things for ghouls and ghosts to do in October.

From a spooky fundraising festival to creepy creatures, Halloween-themed events are popping up around Tree Town.

Here are 4 events to check out:

HANDS-ON AFTER HOURS

For those feeling (un)lucky, Ann Arbor Hand-On Museum is hosting an adults-only event on Friday, Oct. 13. Starting at 6:30 p.m., event participants can sip drinks while solving a mystery and dissecting a cow eye.

The event is intended for attendees ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Get tickets here.

SPOOKY SPECIES

Get face-to-face with creepy crawlies at The Creature Conservancy while learning about folklore and legends. There will be family-friendly shows and adults-only events. Seating is limited and costumes are encouraged.

Shows will take place on Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 29. Tickets cost between $20-$35. Find them here.

HOLY BONES FESTIVAL

Starting at 1 p.m., the fifth annual festival will have 80 artisan vendors, a food truck court, a drag show, a horror film debut and a burlesque show.

The event, at 218 N. Adams St., will raise money for the restoration of the Ypsi Performance Space (known as the YPSI). Ticket can be bought in advance here.

SPOOKY VOTIVES

From 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, participants can make a personalized spooky candle votive from a vessel in SCRAP’s collection.

Crafters can make their votives in the SCRAP studio. Staff from the reuse shop will be available to help make creepy and creative visions possible. Tickets cost $5. Buy them here.