Costume parade returns to Ann Arbor’s Main Street for trick-or-treating

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Goblins, ghosts, ghouls and trolls will make their way along Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 29, during the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating & Costume Parade.

The family-friendly event will kick off at 11:45 a.m. at the corners of Main and William streets. Staff from the Ann Arbor District Library will lead costumed kids and parents around during the parade.

Trick-or-treating will start at noon. More than 30 downtown businesses participating in the trick-or-treat will have black and orange balloons at the doors.

At the same time, there will be costume contests at the Ann Arbor District Library and Literati Bookstore. The Ann Arbor Art Center gallery, at 117 W. Liberty St., will have a color contest, with the winner receiving a free “Young Artist Box” kit on Halloween.

Additional free events include Willy Wonka salon tours at One Eleven Salon and a photo opportunity, kids’ activities and snacks at MultiVerse Investments.

“Downtown Trick-or-Treating brings joy to the neighborhood,” said Main Street Area Association Executive Director Sandra Andrade in a release. “The business community enjoys this event almost as much as the children. I highly recommend making your way downtown between Noon and 2:30 p.m. on October 29 whether or not you have kids in tow, it’s a lot of fun and worth the trip!”

Find a trick-or-treating map at mainstreetannarbor.org.