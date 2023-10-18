Both Michigan football players who transferred to Iowa now out for season

Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Erick All #83 after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 13, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Both of the high-profile players who transferred from Michigan football to Iowa this offseason are now out for the year due to injury.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has already been out for a couple of weeks after he tore his ACL during a win over Michigan State. Now, tight end Erick All is also out after tearing his ACL in the win over Wisconsin.

McNamara and All were both major parts of the 2021 Michigan team that broke the Big Ten championship drought and went to the College Football Playoff. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns while All caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two scores.

Both missed most of the 2022 season due to injury and ultimately decided to move on. McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, while All got passed on the depth chart by then-freshman phenom Colston Loveland.

Iowa is 6-1 on the season and firmly in control of the pitiful Big Ten West Division. This week, the Hawkeyes host a Minnesota team that’s coming off a bye and has lost three of the last four games.