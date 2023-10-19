NCAA looks into ‘sign stealing allegations’ made against Michigan football

The Michigan Wolverines warm up on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Big Ten revealed Thursday that the NCAA is looking into “sign stealing allegations” that have been made against Michigan football this season.

Conference officials were informed by the NCAA about the investigation, and they in turn notified all of Michigan’s future opponents, including Michigan State, according to a release.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The conference will have no further comment at this time.”

A report by Yahoo Sports says the NCAA is looking into whether Michigan sent someone to scout future opponents in person, which is a violation. Specifically, NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 says, “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

Michigan is heading to East Lansing this weekend as the No. 2 team in the country. The Wolverines are 7-0 and hoping to win the Big Ten for a third consecutive season.

Jim Harbaugh served a school-imposed three-game suspension earlier this season due to an ongoing NCAA investigation that’s expected to be resolved this offseason.