Kids can express themselves through movement, poetry at these Ann Arbor Art Center events

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Local children, teens and their families can write poetry, learn about animals, craft and do yoga during Ann Arbor Art Center’s A2AC Kinfolk.

The weeklong series between Nov. 6-11 will have several free events at the A2AC Gallery, at 117 W. Liberty St., aimed at helping teens and kids showcase their own stories.

The final event, A2AC Voices, will give area teens a chance to share their narratives and how their lives have undergone dramatic change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 6 | 11 a.m. | Radical Reptiles with Leslie Science and Nature Center

Nov. 7 | 11 a.m. | Arabic storytime and crafting with author Hadil Ghoneim

Nov. 8 | 11 a.m. | Harvest stories with storyteller Laura Raynor

Nov. 9 | 11 a.m. | Storytime yoga with Marbear Yoga

Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | Yoga and mindfulness for kids (ages 8- 10) with Marbear Yoga

Nov. 10 | 11 a.m. | Japanese sing-a-long with music instructor Momo Sensei

Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. | A2AC Voices with Jeff Kaas and Emma Hamstra

A2AC officials said pre-registration was encouraged, but not required for the events.

Caregivers need to stay with their children or teens during all of the events except for yoga at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Learn more about A2AC Kinfolk here.