Michigan football to unveil new ‘walk-through weapons detection system’

Michigan Stadium before a game between Michigan and the Washington Huskies on September 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is rolling out a new “walk-through weapons detection system” this weekend for the Purdue game.

The system is designed to improve safety at Michigan Stadium. It will eventually be used at the Crisler Center, Yost Ice Arena, and other facilities at the University of Michigan.

“Increasingly, our fans and our university community embrace safety as a top priority,” said Eddie Washington, executive director of the Division of Public Safety and Security. “The system and our work to more broadly leverage it on campus builds on our commitment to ongoing security enhancements to prevent harm and ensure the well-being of students, faculty, staff, patients, and guests.”

University officials said the system will be “fully operational” by Saturday, Nov. 4, when the Wolverines host Purdue at the Big House. Gates open two hours before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and fans should arrive early to make sure they get to their seats in time.