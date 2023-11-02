48º
Michigan football reveals game dates for full 2024 schedule

Michigan hosts USC to kick off Big Ten play; plays first road game at Washington

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Trente Jones #53 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The dates for Michigan’s full 2024 football schedule have finally been revealed.

The Big Ten already unveiled the matchups for the next five seasons last month, but now we know exactly when each of those games will be played.

Here’s the full 2024 Michigan football schedule:

  • Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State
  • Sept. 7: vs. Texas
  • Sept. 14: vs. Arkansas State
  • Sept. 21: vs. USC
  • Sept. 28: vs. Minnesota
  • Oct. 5: at Washington
  • Oct. 12: BYE
  • Oct. 19: at Illinois
  • Oct. 26: vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 2: vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 9: at Indiana
  • Nov. 16: BYE
  • Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern
  • Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Much like the past two seasons, Michigan won’t go on the road until Week 6, when it makes a trip out to Washington to face a new conference rival.

The Wolverines will kick off Big Ten play at home against USC. Oregon comes to Ann Arbor one year from today, right after the Michigan-Michigan State game.

It’s a difficult schedule, but with the playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, Michigan can afford a couple of losses -- maybe even three.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

