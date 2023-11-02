Michigan football reveals game dates for full 2024 schedule

Trente Jones #53 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The dates for Michigan’s full 2024 football schedule have finally been revealed.

The Big Ten already unveiled the matchups for the next five seasons last month, but now we know exactly when each of those games will be played.

Here’s the full 2024 Michigan football schedule:

Aug. 31 : vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7 : vs. Texas

Sept. 14 : vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 21 : vs. USC

Sept. 28 : vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5 : at Washington

Oct. 12 : BYE

Oct. 19 : at Illinois

Oct. 26 : vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2 : vs. Oregon

Nov. 9 : at Indiana

Nov. 16 : BYE

Nov. 23 : vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Much like the past two seasons, Michigan won’t go on the road until Week 6, when it makes a trip out to Washington to face a new conference rival.

The Wolverines will kick off Big Ten play at home against USC. Oregon comes to Ann Arbor one year from today, right after the Michigan-Michigan State game.

It’s a difficult schedule, but with the playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, Michigan can afford a couple of losses -- maybe even three.

READ: Thoughts on Michigan’s next 5 football schedules -- hardest year, playoff hopes, a new Big Ten