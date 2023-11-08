Ann Arbor humane society reminds drivers to be vigilant on the road during deer mating season

Photo by Divide By Zero on Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) are reminding Ann Arbor drivers to be vigilant and on the lookout for deer as they travel around the city this month.

November is mating season and hunting season for deer so they are particularly active as they search for mates or avoid danger.

“Deer are magnificent creatures and natives of Michigan who have been here far longer than roads have been,” said HSHV CEO and President Tanya Hilgendorf in a release. “And though deer are pretty savvy around roads, even passing on information to their youth, their judgment is impaired when they’re finding mates and fleeing guns. When deer are more active and less cautious, there are ways we can change our own habits to help avoid them.”

Officials noted that while there have been zero deer-related fatalities and less than three percent of car accidents in Tree Town are deer-related, there is still a chance of encountering Bambi and his family on the road.

To increase safety, HSHV has a few tips:

Pay attention to ditches, forest edges and the sides of roads, especially at dawn and dusk, as deer tend to live or be active bear the edges of developed areas, like roadways created near woodlands.

Slow down in areas known for deer populations and deer activity.

Pay attention to signage, particularly near deer crossings.

Anticipate a herd. Deer tend to move as small herds or family units, so drivers should anticipate a few deer if they see one crossing a road.

Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic so that deer can see the bright lights. Try to look for “eye shine” while driving.

Slow down or stop, and honk your horn if you see a deer. This will alert the deer (and hopefully cause them to avoid the road) and other drivers of the animals.

Don’t veer while driving. If a deer jumps into the road, reject the urge turn the when and instead slow down as much as possible. This prevents cars from veering into other lanes or colliding with other cars and trees.

Washtenaw County residents who encounter injured animals should call the HSHV emergency rescue line at 734-661-3512. HSHV offers free help to sick and injured wildlife and stray animals before they go to local and licensed rehabilitators.

Those who hit an animal should call 9-1-1.