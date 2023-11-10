‘Bet’: Several Michigan football players take to social media after Jim Harbaugh suspension

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several Michigan football players took to social media after the Big Ten announced that Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the team’s final three games of the regular season.

The suspension comes as the Wolverines are under investigation for advanced scouting that violates NCAA rules. So far, the operation has only been linked to now-former analyst Connor Stalions, but the conference issued the Harbaugh suspension as a way to punish the university for allowing the violations to take place.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti waited until the Wolverines were in midair on their way to Penn State to announce the suspension Friday afternoon. Michigan will battle No. 10 Penn State at noon Saturday in an attempt to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.

Michigan players apparently didn’t find out about the suspension until they saw social media reports when the plane landed. They had a very short and simple message:

“Bet.”

Michigan is going to fight Harbaugh’s suspension in court and try to get him back on the sidelines in time for kickoff.

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

Bet — Trevor Keegan (@bigtrevk) November 10, 2023

Bet — Josh Wallace🏝 (@Joshwallace_12) November 10, 2023

Bet — Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) November 10, 2023

Bet — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 10, 2023

Bet — Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) November 10, 2023

Bet — LaDarius Henderson (@ladarius77) November 10, 2023