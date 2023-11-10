‘Stop whining and get a better team’: Former Michigan coach defends Harbaugh in sign-stealing case

Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in College Park, Md.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A former Michigan football coach has come to the defense of Jim Harbaugh in the ongoing sign-stealing case.

Biff Poggi was Michigan’s associate head coach the past two years before taking the head coaching job at Charlotte. He was considered one of the most important behind-the-scenes factors in Michigan turning the program around and winning back-to-back Big Ten championships.

On Friday, as rumors about a potential punishment for Harbaugh swirled on social media, Poggi broke his silence, and also had a message for coaches in the conference who are pressuring the commissioner to punish Harbaugh before the investigation plays out.

“I have been quiet on the Michigan situation, but no longer,” Poggi said. “I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. If Jim knew, I would have known. I didn’t know, and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team.”

Poggi has never been known to beat around the bush, and that was the case here, as well. When he says, “If Jim knew,” he’s referring to Harbaugh’s knowledge of the in-person scouting violations by former analyst Connor Stalions.

Stalions resigned amid allegations that he broke an NCAA bylaw when he bought tickets to games and sent others to film the sidelines of future Michigan opponents.

So far, no evidence has connected Harbaugh to the operation. The NCAA has the ability to punish a head coach for anything that happens on his staff, but the Big Ten has no such rule.

Michigan is leaving Friday afternoon to travel to Happy Valley for a top-10 clash against Penn State.