Penn State fires offensive coordinator day after losing to Michigan football again

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Penn State has fired its offensive coordinator the day after losing to Michigan football again.

Mike Yurcich has been with the Nittany Lions since 2021, but Saturday’s poor offensive showing against the Wolverines was apparently the final straw. Penn State managed just 15 points on 238 total yards in the loss.

Michigan did not officially throw a single pass in the second half (the only attempt was wiped out by a pass interference penalty). Acting head coach Sherrone Moore felt no pressure from Penn State’s offense, so he kept the ball on the ground and milked the clock.

James Franklin made the decision to fire Yurcich after his third-straight loss to Michigan. His offense scored 51 points last week against Maryland, but managed just 27 total points in the two biggest games against Michigan and Ohio State.

Penn State came into the season with lofty expectations, largely because of a talented defense and former five-star recruit Drew Allar taking over at quarterback.

The defense has done its part, but Allar doesn’t seem to be developing as quickly as the Nittany Lions had hoped. That, combined with a lack of weapons in the receiving game, has been a deadly combination.

And it ultimately cost Yurcich his job.