‘Free Jim Harbaugh’ takes over Madison Square Garden during Michigan basketball game

Michigan fans chanted "Free Jim Harbaugh" during the basketball team's game against St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2023.

NEW YORK – The Jim Harbaugh suspension controversy has now reached one of the most iconic venues in basketball, as Michigan fans briefly took over Madison Square Garden during a win over St. John’s.

On Monday, while the basketball team was facing its first road test of the season, a contingent of Michigan fans could be heard on the television broadcast chanting, “Free Jim Harbaugh.”

One tweet from the upper bowl demonstrated how loud the chant got inside the arena (click here to view).

Eric Waters, a fan who was at the game, said the chants started in section 208. He sent the following video of when the chant was dying down:

The Wolverines ultimately beat St. John’s 89-73 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“Free Jim Harbaugh” has been a popular chant since the Big Ten suspended Michigan’s football coach right before the game against Penn State. The Children of Yost started the same chat five times during the Michigan hockey loss to Minnesota on Friday night.

U of M and Harbaugh have a hearing Friday to try to fight the suspension, but if that fails, he won’t be on the sideline for the final two regular-season games against Maryland and Ohio State.