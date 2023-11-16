Man stabbed to death at Pittsfield Township hotel, Ypsilanti woman arrested

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 43-year-old man from Inkster was stabbed to death at a Pittsfield Township Days Inn early Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to authorities, police responded to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Officials attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to Trinity Health, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a 40-year-old woman from Ypsilanti has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4911. Tips can be made anonymously at 734-822-4958.