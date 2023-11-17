59º
Pick some flicks for the next Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Voting ends Feb. 5

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Festival © Myra Klarman Photography.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What movies do you want to see at Top of the Park next summer?

Ann Arbor Summer Festival is asking residents and festivalgoers to vote on which films they want to see during the annual event’s Movies by Midnight series.

Movies are regularly shown for free in downtown Ann Arbor every few days during the duration of the 3-week festival.

Voters can select from films in different categories, including drama/horror, action/adventure, comedy/romance, cult/sci-fi/fantasy, family/animated and classics/camp/musicals.

Films on the voting lists include Oppenheimer (2023), Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Office Space (1999), Barbie (2023) and The Terminator (1984).

Festivalgoers can make suggestions via write-in at the end of the survey.

Cast votes online here until Monday, Feb. 5.

