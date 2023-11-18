Michigan survives upset bid by Maryland, enters Ohio State game undefeated

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Beau Brade #2 of the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Michigan football kept their undefeated record intact after surviving an upset bid by Maryland on the road in College Park on Saturday.

Michigan had 16-3 and 23-10 leads in the game, but a turnover, stalled offensive drives and lackluster defense let Maryland back into the game in the second half.

The Michigan defense firmed up late in the fourth quarter, shutting down Maryland’s offense to keep the small lead. The final score was 31-24.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy threw for 141 yards, and had one interception. Michigan RB Blake Corum had two rushing touchdowns.

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil had two picks in the game, and Michigan forced two different safteys, including one on a blocked punt in the first half.

Michigan improves to 11-0 on the season, setting up a potential matchup of undefeated rivals next week vs. Ohio State. The Buckeyes play Minnesota on Saturday, and are heavily favored.

The win was also the 1,000th win for the University of Michigan football program, the first program to ever hit that milestone.

The winner of Michigan-Ohio State next Saturday will play in the Big Ten title game as the Big Ten East champion, and will likely cement a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This was the second straight game Michigan played without its head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three game suspension stemming from the Big Ten’s investigation into sign-stealing. They’ll be without him again next week vs. Ohio State.