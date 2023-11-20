U.S. News & World Report: Ann Arbor is the best place for living in the Mitten State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town’s mix of outdoorsy, urban, modern, classic and progressive characteristics have put it at the top of the list of best places in Michigan, according to U.S. News & Report

The site recently released its “Best Places to Live in Michigan” list for 2023-2024, with Ann Arbor firmly in first place.

Data from the U.S. Census, FBI Crime Reports, the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics and surveys helps officials give Michigan metropolitan areas different scores based on quality of life, value, desirability and job market.

Numerous factors including net migration, quality of education, median annual household income and air index were considered when cities were assigned scores.

Ann Arbor received an overall score of 6.7, a quality of live score of 7.9 and a value score of 6.4.

These are the top 6 places to live in Michigan:

1. Ann Arbor

2. Grand Rapids

3. Lansing

4. Kalamazoo

5. Detroit

6. Flint