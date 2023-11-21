Ann Arbor candy shop partnering with humane society for Small Business Saturday fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Support local cats and dogs while snacking on sweet treats during the second annual Small Business Wagger-Day by Rocket Fizz.

The downtown candy and pop shop is donating 10% of its sales on Saturday to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

“We are so happy to be, once again, partnering with HSHV,” said Rocket Fizz co-owner Tom Holmer in a release. “The community really turns out for Small Business Saturday, so it’s important to us to give back to the community at large.”

Rocket Fizz, at 306 Main St., offers candy, taffey, novelties and more than 500 flavors of soda pop. It opened the doors to its Ann Arbor location in 2021.

Cash donations for HSHV will also be accepted throughout the holiday season.

The Ann Arbor humane society has been housing animals in need of loving homes for 125 years. It offers adoption services, low-cost veterinary care, behavioral training, an animal food bank, temporary pet housing, wildlife rescue services and more.

“We are so fortunate to have community businesses like Rocket Fizz who regularly give back to the animals, making our life-saving programs possible and helping us achieve a record-breaking 96% save rate,” said Laura Crouch, of HSHV.

“Small Business Waggerday at Rocket Fizz is a fantastic win-win-win: for a local business, for the animals, and for the lucky person you’re shopping for!”