Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office want help finding 78-year-old missing woman

Betty Reed was last seen at her home at 12 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 19) while loading her dog, Callie into her red 2019 Ford Expedition (MI JG58G), with stuffed animals on front dash in Ypsilanti and has not been seen since.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 78-year-old woman who went missing in Washtenaw County.

Betty Reed was last seen at her home at 12 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 19) while loading her dog, Callie into her red 2019 Ford Expedition (MI JG58G), with stuffed animals on front dash in Ypsilanti and has not been seen since.

Betty Reed was last seen at her home at 12 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 19) while loading her dog, Callie into her red 2019 Ford Expedition (MI JG58G), with stuffed animals on front dash in Ypsilanti and has not been seen since. (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

Betty Reed was last seen at her home at 12 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 19) while loading her dog, Callie into her red 2019 Ford Expedition (MI JG58G), with stuffed animals on front dash in Ypsilanti and has not been seen since. (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

It is unknown what she was wearing but could possibly be in a gray jogging suit. Reed carries a black purse and wears multiple necklaces as captured in the image above.

Investigators were able to confirm that Reed was was last seen in the area of Milan and York Township where she stopped multiple times asking for directions. Reed has previous connections to the Milan areal as well as Mississippi.

Police says she suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information should contact the Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-29111, confidential tip line at 734-973- 7711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage