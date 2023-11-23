Ann Arbor’s Gutman Gallery to host monthlong Holiday Artist Market

The front window of Gutman Gallery at 118 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Find art by more than 85 creatives at The Guild’s monthlong Holiday Artist Market at Guman Gallery starting Friday.

The gallery, at 118 N. Fourth Ave., will have different kinds of art from jury-selected artists at different price points including jewelry, ceramics, printmaking and paintings.

Shoppers can anticipate special holiday promotions, gift making experiences and trunk shows on Fridays and Saturdays during the holiday market, according to a press release.

The Holiday Artist Market kicks off with a “Sip and Shop” event Friday, which will have drinks, giveaways and artist trunk shows.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Gutman Gallery will join other local partners during the Midnight Madness event. It will have another artist trunk show, free gift wrapping and live music from Daniel Dinay and the Pioneer High School Orchestra.

The Holiday Artist Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec 23, or by appointment. Those wanting private shopping experiences can schedule an appointment with Elizabeth at elizabeth@theguild.org

There will also be two $25 holiday-tehemed workshops for communities members.

Here are the details:

Clay Holiday Ornament Workshop

The family-friendly workshop at Gutman Gallery with Barbara Melnik Carson will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. Register here.

Watercolor Holiday Cards

Participants will learn basic watercolor techniques while making five personalized watercolor cards in a virtual workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 13. Register here.

Gutman Gallery is organized by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, a members-based nonprofit of artists promoting art awareness and opportunities.