Michigan outlasts Ohio State for 3rd straight win in rivalry game, will play for Big Ten title

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a video replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan will head to their third straight Big Ten title game next week after beating Ohio State for the third year in a row.

The Wolverines improve to 12-0 on the season, controlling much of the game vs. the Buckeyes at the Big House. The final score was 30-24.

The win clinches a third straight Big Ten East regular season title. Michigan will play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship next Saturday.

Michigan led 14-10 at halftime, an extended the lead to 17-10 after the break. Ohio State tied the game with a touchdown at 17-17 in the third quarter.

Michigan captain and offensive lineman Zak Zinter was carted off the field in an emotional scene for the Wolverines. Michigan running back Blake Corum would score a touchdown on the very next play.

Ohio State had the ball with a minute left, down by six. But OSU QB Kyle McCord threw an interception to Rod Moore end the game.

Michigan will likely compete in their third straight College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be able to return to the sideline next week for the Big Ten title game after serving the third game of his suspension in the Big Ten’s sign-stealing investigation.