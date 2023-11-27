30º
New $7 million pickleball facility to open in Ann Arbor

Facility on Metty Drive will include 12 pickleball courts

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The new Wolverine Pickleball facility on Metty Drive in Ann Arbor. (Wolverine Pickleball)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new $7 million pickleball facility is set to open this week in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverine Pickleball facility will be the largest of its kind in the state of Michigan, and it’s set to open at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at 235 Metty Drive in Ann Arbor.

The former Wolverine Pickleball facility, which was launched in October 2020, will close, and its members will be moved to the new location.

At 39,000 square feet, the facility will take up about two acres of space, officials said. It will include 12 pickleball courts, a lounge, a 30-tap self-serve beverage wall, lockers, and a pro shop. The ceiling is 35 feet high, and there are seven large, glass garage-style doors that open to the outside.

There will be bocce ball courts, cornhole boards, volleyball courts, and beach tennis outside the building, along with a lounge area and fire pits.

More than 100 people are expected at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pickleball will be open immediately after the ceremony.

