Get pets the vaccines they need during this free clinic on Monday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Just like their owners, pets need vaccines to fight off colds, flus and other illnesses that could send them to the veterinarian’s office.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley will host a free pet vaccine clinic at Hickory Way Apartments, at 1120 S. Maple Rd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Vaccines will be offered to dogs and cats on a first-come, first-served basis to Washtenaw County community members who qualify.

Residents need to fit one of these criteria:

  • Be considered a senior
  • Be facing housing insecurity
  • Qualify for low-income services
  • Are experiencing extreme financial difficulty
  • Are an Avalon Housing resident

Dogs need to not be sick and must be on a non-retractable leash. Cats need to be in carriers or cages.

Organizers said that those who are able should try to bring a list of vaccines their pet already has had.

HSHV vaccines for dogs and cats will include 1 or 3-year rabies shots and distemper shots, which cover a handful of common pet viruses. Microchips 24PetWatch Microchip ID will also be available

Pre-registration for the event is closed but walk-ins are still welcome, according to the event page.

The event is presented by Avalon Housing and funded by the Buhr Family and the Banfield Foundation.

Learn more here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

