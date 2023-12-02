For Michigan football fans enjoying the ride, stay in the moment

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Fans watch during the first quarter in the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s the first weekend of December and for a third straight year Michigan is still playing football.

The Wolverines put together back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, now going for a third consecutive Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s a season that the team is taking one step at a time, and one that fans should be enjoying in the same way.

With the highlight of beating Ohio State, there’s been a lot of good for Michigan this year.

Few bad things have happened on the field, but one ugly situation is potentially brewing off it.

The sign stealing allegations and resulting NCAA investigation at Michigan have dominated the headlines more so than a 12-0 regular season.

Will there be NCAA punishment coming? Will Michigan be absolved of any wrongdoing? That’s a process that could play out long after the Wolverines are done playing this season.

Let’s add in the fact that the Big Ten will completely change in a few months when the major players from the PAC-12 join.

Next season is one where Michigan will face Texas, Washington and Oregon (three teams fighting for a College Football Playoff spot going into Championship Weekend), along with having to play Ohio State, Michigan State and USC.

The Big Ten Championship game will feature the top two teams outright in the conference, which means making it back to this stage will be tougher than ever before.

This season, it’s been “Michigan vs. Everybody” off the field. On it, Iowa is the next team in the way.

Forget about the past two seasons and playoff disappointment. Don’t worry about what could come in the future.

The point is: stay in the moment. You never know when special, undefeated seasons will ever come again (see: 1997).

Buckle up, enjoy the ride and see if it takes you back to another undefeated year.